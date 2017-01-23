Shots fired call ends with police chase

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A gunfight between two men at Village Square Apartments ended in a police chase where a suspect colliding with another at Mutual Drive and Highway 17.

Dispatch received the call for shot fired at around 2:15 p.m. at the apartment complex.

There, an officer spotted a car at Tobias Gadsden Boulevard and Ashley River Road.

A car chase ensued and ended with the suspect colliding with a minivan at Mutual Drive and Highway 17.

After the crash, the suspects left the car but were quickly captured.

During the incident, one of the suspects was shot and was later taken to the hospital.

The driver of the minivan was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating and no Charleston Police officer fired during the incident.