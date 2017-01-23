Police seek public’s help to find missing person

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- North Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find this missing person.

20-year-old Everett Middleton suffers from schizophrenia and called his mother on Saturday saying he needed help.

His mother was out of own and told him to go to the hospital.

He replied that he was at MUSC, but was not going to stay and left.

Since then, Middleton has been spotted several times near Rivers Avenue and McMillian Avenue around the Stay Over Lodge and the Siesta Motor Lodge.

Middleton is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.