Police searching for suspects using stolen credit cards

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
credit-card

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects.

The two people pictured above used stolen credit cards at various locations in Mount Pleasant.

Anyone who knows the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Jackson at 843-856-3031 or email CJackson@tompsc.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s