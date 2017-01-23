Police searching for suspects using stolen credit cards

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects.

The two people pictured above used stolen credit cards at various locations in Mount Pleasant.

Anyone who knows the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Jackson at 843-856-3031 or email CJackson@tompsc.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.