Police searching for suspect in domestic violence case

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston police Department is asking for the public’s help to find this suspect.

27-year-old Carlton Johnson is wanted for 1st degree domestic assault related to an incident that happened on Harris Street on January 5th.

He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Pranger at 843-720-2396 or email at prangers@charleston-sc.gov.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

