Police responding to bank robbery in Hollywood

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
wcbd-bank-robbery

Hollywood, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s office is responding to a bank robbery.

The incident occurred at First Citizens Bank in the 6000 block area of Highway 162.

The call came in just before 5 p.m.

We will update you on air and online as this story develops.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s