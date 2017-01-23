Police responding to bank robbery in Hollywood

Hollywood, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s office is responding to a bank robbery.

The incident occurred at First Citizens Bank in the 6000 block area of Highway 162.

The call came in just before 5 p.m.

We will update you on air and online as this story develops.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.