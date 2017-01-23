Police ask for Public’s help to find domestic violence suspect

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Robert Alexander
Robert Alexander

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston police are asking for your help to find this suspect.

31-year-old Robert Alexander is wanted for 2nd degree domestic violence that happened near North Romney Street on January 10th and 13th.

The same victim was involved in both incidents.

Alexander is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Pranger at 843-720-2396 or email at prangers@charleston-sc.gov.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

