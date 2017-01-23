Mt. Pleasant Woman Charged in Bank and Tax Scheme

Columbia, South Carolina-United States Attorney Beth Drake announced today that a Charleston Grand Jury has returned a five-count indictment charging Judy Villanyi, age 47, of Mt. Pleasant, with bank fraud and federal tax crimes.

Count 1 of the indictment alleges that Villanyi attempted to implement a “debt elimination” scheme, in part by submitting a $140,000 check, drawn on a closed account, in repayment of a loan. The bank fraud count carries a maximum prison term of 30 years, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Count 2 alleges that Villanyi obstructed the due administration of the internal revenue code, which carries a maximum prison term of three years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Counts 3 through 5, allege Villanyi failed to file tax returns for calendar years 2010 through 2012, each count carrying a maximum prison term of one year and a fine of up to $100,000.

The case was investigated by special agents with the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eric Klumb is prosecuting the case.

The United States Attorney stated that the charges alleged in the Indictment are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.