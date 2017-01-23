Horse killed in Colleton County barn fire

One horse is dead following a barn fire in Colleton County on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy says the call came in around 12:30 a.m., and the caller said the roof of the barn on Cottageville Hwy. had already collapsed.

“When we arrived, all that was left were the posts that held up the roof,” said McRoy.

Several horses were able to escape the fire, but McRoy said one of the horses did not.

Strong winds may have fanned the flames, and McRoy says they suspect weather may be the cause of the fire.