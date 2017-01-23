Group aims to close ‘Charleston Loophole’ in 2017

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) Local leaders trying to influence legislators to close the Charleston Loophole are hopeful for 2017 will be their year.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the Emanuel AME Church shooting trial may be over but there is still work to do because changes in background checks have not been implemented into law since the massacre. “It’s not behind us at all,” said Tecklenburg at a press conference Monday, “and now we call that delay the ‘Charleston Loophole’ – it’s a shame.”

Back in 2015, the gunman was able to purchase a handgun even after his background check came back incomplete.

Charleston’s mayor is among a bevy of community leaders supporting ‘Arm in Arm,’ a statewide grass roots group trying to influence legislators for what they believe are better gun laws. “We’re not trying to keep people who can legally purchase firearms from buying them.” Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen, “we want to make sure those people, who are not supposed to be buying them, don’t.”

Some lawmakers say the goal is to get what they call common sense gun laws in place, but they als are working on other bills in case closing the loophole faces too much opposition. Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-District 111) has drafted a bill that would increase the penalties for illegal firearm possession. “Our streets are saturated with illegal weapons,” said Gilliard, “we need to do something and we need to do it now.”