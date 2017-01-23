Burglary suspects denied bond

Orangeburg, SC (WCBD)- Two burglary suspects have been denied bond in Orangeburg county.

Nearly 50 people came to the bond hearing of 20-year-old Antonio Summers and 20-year-old Raekwon Maple.

“These citizens here have been punished day and night,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, “terrorized by these individuals day and night.”

Investigators say that on Friday afternoon, alarms went off on the Sheppard Road area off Columbia Road.

A short while later, someone reported them entering a home on Slaughter Drive in the nearby Creekmore subdivision.

The two were captured by law enforcement and by a person who held Summers at gunpoint.

The two were found possessing items taken from a previous burglary at a Forest Drive home and a car stolen from a mile away.

Summers and Maple are charged with second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say that several more homes may have been targeted and that more charges could be filed.

Sheriff Ravenell commended those people living in the area, saying that they were vigilant, notified authorities, and attended bond hearings.

“We can’t ask for more committed citizens than these.”