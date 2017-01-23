Authorities search for suspect in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) -Authorities are currently searching for a suspect that fled on foot from a traffic stop conducted by the Goose Creek Police Department early Monday morning.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Goose Creek Police Department are actively searching the Crowfield area for the suspect.

The subject is wanted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants, the  Goose Creek Police Department will be preparing warrants for fleeing the stop.

