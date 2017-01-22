President Trump’s first day in office

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump, who spent his first full day in office berating the media over coverage of his inauguration, will spend Sunday engaged in more routine matters.

Press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will oversee the swearing in of high-level staffers and hold a reception for law enforcement officers and first responders who helped with his inauguration. He’ll also be celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary.

While Trump has said he’ll consider Monday his first real day in office, he’s already making clear that sparring with the press will be a defining aspect of his administration.

Trump turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters Saturday into an airing of grievances about “dishonest” journalists, while wildly overstating the size of the crowd that gathered as he took the oath of office.