Another round of strong thunderstorms expected Sunday

Storm Team 2 is tracking the potential for more severe weather today. We could see the possibility for heavy rain, damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes.

Round one of showers and thunderstorms is impacting the area this morning. Isolated severe weather could occur but the greatest potential for severe thunderstorms will arrive later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Make sure you remain weather aware through the day. Download out StormTeam2 app so you receive alerts as they happen, no matter where you are.