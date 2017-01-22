Man charged in rush-hour explosion that damaged a police car

By Published:
Generic cop lights

BOSTON (AP) — Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a rush-hour bombing that damaged a Boston police cruiser but caused no serious injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Sunday he doesn’t know the motive of the Friday morning rush-hour explosion. He says a device deliberately left under the vehicle went off by itself.

Police arrested 42-year-old Asim Keita on Saturday night. The charges include possession of an explosive device and assault with intent to murder.

The explosion occurred near a South Boston police substation. Evans says a second explosion involving the same device occurred after officers moved the vehicle. He says some officers may have suffered minor injuries.

Evans says surveillance video helped police track down Keita. Evans says Keita grew up in Boston and is homeless.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s