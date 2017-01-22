BREAKING WEATHER ALERT: Prepare for severe weather

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The Red Cross is urging families to prepare for severe weather across the Lowcountry through Sunday.

“We want everyone to be safe before, during, and after the severe weather,” said Louise Welch Williams, CEO for the Red Cross in South Carolina in a press release Friday. “That’s why we are encouraging our friends and neighbors to take steps now, before the rain and winds begin, to minimize the impact on their families and homes.”

The Red Cross advises families to have an emergency kit handy, which includes a gallon of water per person, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, medications and copies of important documents.

The organization advises families to stay indoors and to anticipate power outages:

-Keep a cell phone charged at all times.

-Use flashlights in the dark instead of candles

-Take care when driving. Many traffic lights may be down due to severe weather.

-Take care when using a generator. Understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Every year, people die in incidents related to portable generator use. If you are using a generator while your power is out, ensure that the generator is in an open area. Never use a portable generator indoors, such as inside a garage, carport, basement, crawlspace, or other enclosed or partially-enclosed area, even with ventilation. It is a good idea to install battery-operated CO alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery back-up in your home. If CO gas from the generator enters your home and poses a health risk, the alarm will sound to warn you. If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Test the batteries frequently and replace when needed,” said the Red Cross.

During a blackout:

-Turn off and unplug electrical equipment that is not needed.

-Disconnect appliances to prevent damage.

Flooding:

“Floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters. Conditions that cause floods include heavy or steady rain for several hours or days that saturates the ground. Flash floods occur suddenly due to rapidly rising water along a stream or low-lying area,” says the press release.

-Stay away from floodwaters. Do not drive through flooding. “If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water,” said the Red Cross

Tornado Safety:

“Tornadoes are violent by nature. They are capable of completely destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles. Although severe tornadoes are more common in the Plains States, in the past several years tornadoes have impacted South Carolina,” the Red Cross said.

-Choose a room in the basement, storm cellar, or interior of your home without windows to stay during the storm.

-Tornado danger signs include dark greenish clouds, a cloud of debris, large hail, funnel cloud, and a roaring noise

-If you live in a mobile home, abandon your mobile home immediately and seek sturdy shelter.

-In the event you cannot find shelter outside, get into a vehicle, buckle a seatbelt, and drive closest to shelter. “If flying debris occurs while you are driving, pull over and park. Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows, covering with your hands and a blanket if possible. If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, exit your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands,” advises Red Cross experts.

For more ways to protect yourself, the Red Cross has an emergency app available on Smartphones. You can also download the Stormteam 2 Weather App. Search WCBD in your app store.