BREAKING: Shooting inside San Antonio Mall, one dead

Live Oak, TX (WCBD)- Police are investigating a shooting inside the Rolling Oaks Mall in Live Oak, near San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio Police tell us that two suspects robbed a jewelry store in the mall.

As they tried to escape, two people tried to intervene.

One of the suspects shot one of the civilians.

The other civilian had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect.

The suspect that was shot is in custody and the intervening civilian who was shot has died.

The second suspect ran as the two tried to intervene, shooting as he ran away.

The fleeing suspect hit six people during the escape.

All of the victims have been taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

Police are searching for the second suspect

We will bring you more information as this story develops.