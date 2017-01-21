The Junior League hosts a Bridal Boutique Saturday

Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- The Junior League Bridal Boutique will be held on Saturday, January 21st at Luxury Simplified (95 Broad Street).

This will be a one day sale that will take place from 10AM-2PM. Tickets are $10 per bride and $15 per family member/friend. Brides can purchase a VIP ticket for $50 which will allow her to enter the event 1 hour early at 9AM.

The Bridal Boutique is the perfect place to find a designer bridal gown at a deep discount.

We will have new and gently used bridal gowns in all sizes. We will also have mother of the bride and bridesmaid dresses for sale.

Anyone who isn’t looking for a gown, but would like to support the Bridal Boutique and the Junior League of Charleston can purchase a $50 community card to go to a bride of their choosing or a community member in need.

These community cards can be used at the Bridal Boutique or at the Junior League’s annual Whale of a Sale on Saturday, February 18th.

Tickets can be purchased here https://www.jlcharleston.org/bridal-boutique-whale-2017/