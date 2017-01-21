Potential for Severe Storms in the Lowcountry

StormTeam2 is tracking the potential for severe weather Saturday and Sunday. A line of storms will march through the Lowcountry between 3 PM and 8 PM before clearing the coast. The storms bring the potential for heavy downpours, damaging straight line winds and even isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather potential goes up even more of Sunday. There will be a bit of a lull overnight with still some lingering showers and storms. But a round of storms is expected before sunrise Sunday morning. The coverage of storms becomes a bit more scattered late morning and early afternoon. If we get some breaks of sunshine, that would give us even more of a shot of severe weather. Sunday’s threats include large hail, damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes.

