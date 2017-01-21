Injuries reported after single car accident

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Injuries have been reported after a single car accident on Interstate 526 and Mark Clark Expressway.

Dispatch tells us that the call came in just after 2 p.m. and that North Charleston Police, North Charleston Fire, and EMS are responding.

We do not know the conditions or number of injuries, but we will continue to update you on air and online as this story develops.

