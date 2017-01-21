Georgetown County stabbing sends man to hospital

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest.

Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Missroon St. in the Greentown section of Georgetown County around 6:22pm Saturday.

The Sheriff’s office say they found a man at the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest.

The male was transported to the Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital by Georgetown County Emergency personnel.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators are speaking with all parties involved.

