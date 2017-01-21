Deadly tornado rips through Mississippi and brings potential severe weather to S.C

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)- Thousands of customers in southern Mississippi are without power due to severe weather that pummeled the region.

Mississippi Power Company says 8,314 customers are without power. The vast majority of those are in Forrest County, where a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area early morning.

The Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association reports 3,787 of its customers are without power while Southern Pine Electric Power Association reports 666 of its customers are in the dark.

The power outage comes after four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials in Mississippi said.

The city of Hattiesburg said via its Twitter account that four people had died after a tornado blew through the city and surrounding area.

Mayor Johnny DuPress has signed an emergency declaration for Hattiesburg. Significant injuries and structural damage was reported.

The city also said via Twitter that Hattiesburg firefighters and police are going door-to-door to try to rescue victims.

Greg Flynn of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said “massive damage” was reported in a three-county area that was struck by a tornado at around 4 a.m.