Berkeley County congregation loses church to fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — A Bonneau church burned Friday night, January 20, leaving its members asking for help to rebuild.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating and questioning a person of interest, 26-year-old Justin Litchfield.

A Go Fund Me page dedicated to Macedonia Church describes it as, “a small, community-minded congregation with a food pantry open each week and outreach to various age groups”. It says church members found the church “in flames” Friday.

The page explains the church has been robbed and vandalized in the past, but the congregation promised to stay in its location. Church members believe young people had been meeting behind the building at night. Members hope to raise enough money to install a security system after the rebuilding, the webpage says.