Authorities responding to flipped car

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
WCBD-policelights

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- North Charleston Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a flipped car on Interstate 26.

Dispatch tells us that the accident happened on Interstate 26 west just before Montague.

Authorities responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but we will continue to update you on air and online as this story develops.

