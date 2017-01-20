Women’s March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- Thousands of people will gather in Washington D.C Saturday to March for Women. For those who can’t make it to Washington, Charleston is holding a sister march.

The Women’s March on Washington is to promote women’s rights, inclusiveness, diversity, equality and strength.

Apart of the organizations mission statement is to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Charleston is hosting their own Women’s March Saturday beginning at 11:00am. Below are the event details.

If you are unable to march, you can park at Brittlebank and only attend the rally. For those who DO want to march, there are 9 parking garages designated as meeting places for an 11:00am march departure to Brittlebank (each march will be led by 2 marshals):

Garage 1 – 1 Cumberland Street (2.3 miles to Brittlebank)

Garage 2 – 24 Calhoun Street (2.1 miles)

Garage 3 – 12 St. Philip Street (1.7 miles)

Garage 4 – Hampton park (1.6 miles)

Garage 5 – 89 St. Philip Street (1.5 miles)

Garage 6 – 399 King Street (1.5 miles)

Garage 7 – 158 Ashley Avenue (1.4 miles)

Garage 8 – 81 Mary Street (1.3 miles)

Garage 9 – 122 Bee Street (0.4 miles)

