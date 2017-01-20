Undercover narcotics operation nets 30 suspects in Charleston

Charleston Police arrested 19 suspects today on various narcotic charges as they concluded an ongoing narcotics investigation. The operation included various locations in downtown Charleston to include the East Side and in the areas of Athens Court and Romney Street, King Street and Grove Street, King Street and Sumter Street and Gadsden Green.

Today’s arrests are the result of a six month undercover investigation conducted by the Department’s Special Investigative Unit. The investigation began based on police officer activities in the downtown area, as well as cooperation and information provided by community members. During the operation, police purchased cocaine and heroin from 30 suspects resulting in 48 charges for distribution of a controlled substance.

The conclusion of the operation began today at 6:30 a.m. and resulted in the arrest of 19 suspects. Eleven suspects remain at large. Police units that participated in today’s operation along with the Special Investigative Unit included the Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Field Intelligence Unit, Warrants Unit, Team 1 Community Action Team, Central Investigations, and Probation and Parole.

Those arrested are:

Antonio Huggins – distribution of cocaine base

Deshaun Williams – two counts of distribution of cocaine base

Andre Johnson – distribution of cocaine base

Andrew Williams – three counts of distribution of cocaine base

Franklin Seabrook – three counts of distribution of cocaine base

Jimell Simmons – distribution of cocaine base

Trevion Wigfall – distribution of cocaine base

Thurmond Clement – four counts of distribution of cocaine base

Darrin Smith – distribution of cocaine base

Rakeem Montgomery – distribution of cocaine

Adrian White – two counts of distribution of cocaine base and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base

Rashad Robinson – distribution of cocaine base and simple possession of marijuana

Quinn Wise – distribution of cocaine base

Herman Jenkins – three counts of distribution of heroin

Jamekis Heyward – distribution of cocaine base

Mickel Stanley – distribution of cocaine base

Justin Criswell – two counts of distribution of cocaine base

Devonte Reid – distribution of cocaine base

Ebony McPherson – distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine