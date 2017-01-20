Uber paying $20 million for false promises about how much drivers would earn

By Published:
Uber self driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Uber Technologies is paying $20 million to settle allegations that it duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn and how much they would have to pay to finance a car.

The agreement announced Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission covers statements Uber made from late 2013 until 2015 while trying to recruit more drivers to expand its service and remain ahead of its main rival, Lyft.

The FTC alleged that most Uber drivers were earning far less than Uber claimed in 18 major U.S. cities. Regulators also asserted that drivers wound up paying substantially more to lease cars than the company had proclaimed.

San Francisco-based Uber says it is pleased to have resolved the matter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s