Suspect in Florida officer’s slaying faces 5 new charges

This undated file photo provided by the Orlando Police Department shows Markeith Loyd. Loyd, a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, after a weeklong manhunt, authorities said. (Orlando Police Department via AP, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A day after an expletive-laced court appearance on charges he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, a fugitive is due in court again in Florida to face five new charges filed against him in the death of an Orlando police officer.

The latest charges against 41-year-old Markeith Loyd include first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and wearing a bullet-proof vest. His initial appearance is scheduled Friday morning.

During an initial hearing Thursday on charges related to his ex-girlfriend’s death, Loyd went on a profanity-laced rant that ended when he said “f—you” to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney. He also said he plans to represent himself.

Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 while attempting to capture Loyd. In December, Sade Dixon was fatally shot at her home.

Loyd, who was injured and hospitalized after his Tuesday night arrest, says he didn’t resist officers’ commands.

