SC Democrats participating in statewide day of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Democrats are sponsoring a statewide day of service.

The state Democratic Party says party members throughout the state are participating in Friday’s effort through the South Carolina Democrats Care initiative.

Organizers say a variety of service projects are helping support nonprofit organizations and schools across the state. Chairman Jaime Harrison says the political party is also a community organization trying to improve people’s lives.

Information on individual projects is available at http://www.scdp.org/dayofservice .

