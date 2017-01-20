Resurfacing of roads in Beaufort County will begin Monday

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Traffic Alert

Beaufort County, SC (WCBD)- Beaufort County will begin resurfacing local roads Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the town of Bluffton says this resurfacing will specifically affect Shad Avenue from Alloy to Forman Hill, Ulmer Street from Benton Field to Forman Hill, and Bridge Street from Calhoun to Burnt Church.

The resurfacing is scheduled to begin Monday and continue until Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials want to remind the public to use caution while driving in these areas and follow the directions of work crews.

Lanes will be closed to traffic, but roads will be accessible.

For more information, please call (843)846-8116.

