Orangeburg woman charged with unlawful neglect of her child

Orangeburg County, SC (WCBD)- Authorities tell us a woman has been charged after trying to kill her own child.

24-year-old Zapporah Sutton has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Sutton has been denied bond.

Authorities tell us that family members called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon saying that Sutton had thrown a child into the woods near her home.

Members of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations arrived to find the infant scratched and covered with sticks and leaves.

Authorities say that when they approached Sutton, she said she would kill the child if she wasn’t taken away immediately.

The child has been placed with a family member until a placement hearing can be held.