Myrtle Beach police investigate man’s body found in woods

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man’s body was found in some woods.

Local media outlets reported that an officer found the body late Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was a 28-year-old man but are not releasing his name until relatives are notified

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the death is not being investigated as a homicide. Fowler said an autopsy Thursday did not indicate the cause of death. A more detailed analysis could take up to four months.

Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby says investigators are awaiting full autopsy results to determine whether the death was the result of foul play.