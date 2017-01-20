Marathon bombing film productions won’t detail tax credits

BOSTON (AP) – Films portraying the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings aren’t saying how much they’re looking to benefit from government subsidies for filming in Massachusetts.

“Patriots Day,” the Mark Wahlberg film that opened nationwide Jan. 13, is seeking state film tax credits, but a spokesman declined to say how much. A representative for the upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal film “Stronger” declined to comment.

State officials say they’re not obligated to disclose tax credit information at this time because they’re still considered private taxpayer records.

But Democratic state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, a critic of the tax credit program, says the films should be more transparent.

HBO says its November documentary “Marathon,” focusing on bombing survivors, did not apply for credits. And “Boston,” a documentary about the history of the race, received more than $120,000.