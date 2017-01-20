Madonna on Trump: ‘We have gone as low as we can go’

Madonna
File-This April 12, 2012, file photo shows singer Madonna arriving at Macy's Herald Square to launch her new fragrance in New York. At her concert Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, in Philadelphia, where Francis is scheduled to make the last stop of his US tour this weekend, a tongue-in-cheek Madonna dedicated a section of her show to him. She later announced: "Rules are for fools. That's why I like the new pope. He seems very open-minded." (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Madonna is trying to put a positive spin on President-elect Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration.

The superstar spoke at the Brooklyn Museum Thursday night with artist Marilyn Minter about art in a time of protest, among other things.

Madonna says Trump has done the public a great service because she believes the nation has now hit rock bottom, and the only direction it can go is up.

The discussion was moderated by author and poet Elizabeth Alexander, who performed a work at the first inauguration of President Barack Obama.

On the eve of Trump becoming president, both Madonna and Minter vowed to lead protests against him, including attending Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington.

