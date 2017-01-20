James Island Christian School receives News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents James Island Christian School with our Cool School award.

James Island Christian School is our Cool School of the week. All week long, we’ve shown you  all the cool things taking place at James Island Christian School, a ministry of James Island Christian Church.

The school adopted a multi-aged classroom model for the lower school, and has an award winning art program.

Every year, the middle school has an overnight retreat to build community and strong relationships. One of the retreats, included a visit to Washington, DC, where they met Senator Tim Scott.

The school’s Team-Time initiative helps to cultivate hearts of service.

Congratulations JICS!

