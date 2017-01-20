Inauguration protests in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– While many celebrated the inauguration, others protested it. The Latino Association of Charleston held a protest on Ashley Phosphate Rd. in North Charleston.

Protesters asked President Donald Trump to reconsider immigration stances he held during the campaign.

Many protesters said they are hopeful the new President will come around to current immigration policies like DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The executive action was passed by former President Barrack Obama in 2012.

The policy allows certain illegal children to receive a renewable two year work permit and temporary protection from deportation.

Protesters held signs hat read, “Don’t separate our families.” For Maria Hernandez that fear is real, she came to the United States from Mexico when she was four-years-old. The college student is legal but some of her friends and family are not.

“You are honestly living in fear everyday. You don’t know if you will be here today or tomorrow,” said Hernandez.

Many worry President Trump will repeal the executive action leaving Latinos like Hernandez in fear of the unknown.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is working on a bill to protect children under the current DACA policy.