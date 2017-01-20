Harbor View Road, Buxton Bridge to be added to project list

Traffic Alert

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Charleston County Council member has requested that a four lane bridge replacement for the Buxton Bridge, on Harbor View Road, be added to the State Infrastructure Bank project list.

This replacement would allow bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the bridge.

“All James Islanders recognize the present bridge to be a traffic bottleneck and a danger to cyclists and pedestrians. Without a replacement, Harbor View Road will continue to operate at a low level of efficiency,” said Qualey. This is an exciting funding opportunity, which I intend to pursue aggressively and with vigor.”

