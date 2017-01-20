Dorchester County EMS Duo Wins Regional Competition

SUMMERVILLE, SC (January 20, 2017) – On Saturday, January 14, 2017 Dorchester County Paramedics, Mandy Reeves and Justin Wolfe competed against numerous team from across the Lowcountry in the Regional Paramedic Competition.

The competition consists of real life medical emergency scenarios judged on the strict national practice standards for Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Doug Warren, Director of Dorchester County Emergency Services said “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our team. They are just one example of the quality of service that we provide to our community.”

The Dorchester County Duo will go on to represent as the best of the best in the Lowcountry at the State Paramedic Championship in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 10, 2017.