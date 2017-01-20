Lockdown lifted for 3 schools in Goose Creek

Goose Creek, SC (WCBD)- Goose Creek police are currently at Westview Elementary School after a teacher announced on the public address system that the school was in lockdown mode.

The teacher told authorities that they saw a suspect outside the building with a firearm.

Westview Middle School and Westview Primary School were also placed on lockdown by school officials, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities tell us they are currently trying to validate the reported sighting and identify the suspect, but have not found any unauthorized persons on the premises.

