3 killed and 20 injured after being struck by car in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) – Officials in Australia’s second-largest city say 3 people are dead and 20 others were struck by a car while walking in a crowded street.

Police say the man drove in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne today, and then turned onto a pedestrian-only road, deliberately colliding with pedestrians before continuing onto a sidewalk and hitting several other people. He’s been taken into custody.

Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman Rebecca Brewin said paramedics were at the scene after they received calls that several pedestrians were struck by a car. She did not know how many people were hit, or how serious their injuries might be.

The area around the incident was shut down. Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred.

The Australian Open tennis championship is currently being held in the city.