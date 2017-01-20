1 dead in traffic accident on Palmetto Commerce Parkway

CHARLESTON (WCBD)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident involving two vehicles on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

According to highway patrol, the driver of a Honda SUV was traveling east on Palmetto Commerce Parkway as a tractor trailer was turning.

Authorities the driver crashed into the tractor trailer and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident shut down the road from Patriot boulevard to Ladson road for several hours.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

 

 

 

 

