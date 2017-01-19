Public’s help sought to find missing teenager

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find this missing teenager.

16-year-old Kennedy Huggins cannot be reached by her family.

She was last seen wearing a Burke High School Uniform and dark rimmed glasses.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty detective.

