Police make arrest in New Year’s Day Murder

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
WCBD-policelights

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The North Charleston police have arrested 19-year-old Brandon Prioleau in connection to a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day.

The shooting took place outside of Andrews Market at 3713 Dorchester Road.

This afternoon, Prioleau arrested in West Ashley and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prioleau is expected in bond court tomorrow.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s