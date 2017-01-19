Police make arrest in New Year’s Day Murder

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The North Charleston police have arrested 19-year-old Brandon Prioleau in connection to a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day.

The shooting took place outside of Andrews Market at 3713 Dorchester Road.

This afternoon, Prioleau arrested in West Ashley and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prioleau is expected in bond court tomorrow.

