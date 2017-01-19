Police Investigate Car Break-ins Into Unlocked Vehicles

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Police are investigating 10 reported vehicle break-ins in the Carolina Bay neighborhood. All of the vehicles were left unlocked.

The break-ins were reported on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 and occurred on Lockhaven Drive, Amberhill Way, Lawlins Road, Pleasant Hill Drive, Cornsilk Drive, Parklawn Drive and Gammon Street.

Someone rummaged through the unlocked vehicles and stole money, t-shirts, a backpack and an IPod.

These are crimes of opportunity. Residents are urged to secure all personal belongings out of the vehicle, whether it is handguns, cash, wallets, purses, credit cards and electronics and make sure your vehicles are locked.

Anyone with information about the car break-ins can call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.