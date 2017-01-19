North Dakota resets the debate over time zone disparity

James MacPherson, AP Published:
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Residents of a rural sliver of North Dakota are fiercely opposing a plan that would move them into the same time zone as the cities and oilfields on the other side of the state.

Few subjects set off a parochial debate in the state like a move to reset the clocks. A bill under consideration in the Legislature would not only move southwestern North Dakota from Mountain time to Central but also would scrap daylight savings altogether statewide.

Devils Lake Sen. Dave Oehlke says his constituents complain about having to readjust to the time difference every six months.

GOP Sen. Bill Bowman who lives in southwest North Dakota says he and his constituents believe lawmakers have better things to do with their time than mess with time zones.

