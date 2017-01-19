Navy: Wind farm opposed by GOP lawmakers won’t harm radar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it disagrees with Republicans in North Carolina who claim a $400 million clean energy project slated to power data centers for Amazon.com Inc. poses a threat to national security.

Congressman Walter Jones and state lawmakers have asked the incoming Trump administration to either kill the nearly completed wind farm or require major changes. They say the facility will interfere with a Navy radar installation that scans for aircraft and ships hundreds of miles offshore.

Navy spokesman Lt. Chika Onyekanne tells The Associated Press the military’s studies have determined the wind project is unlikely to affect its mission.

The wind farm sprawls over roughly 20,000 acres near Elizabeth City, North Carolina. It includes more than 100 spinning wind turbines nearly as tall as 50-story buildings.