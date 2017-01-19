Johns Island man arrested on child pornography charges

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today the arrest of Ted White, III of John’s Island on 15 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security, both members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

White was arrested on January 18th, investigators say White distributed child pornography via the Internet.

He is charged with 10 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.