George H.W Bush health update

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says doctors are evaluating former President George H.W. Bush before they remove a breathing tube.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Thursday that Bush remains in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital while he’s being treated for pneumonia after what McGrath says was a “good night’s rest.”

McGrath also says that former first lady Barbara Bush feels “1,000 percent better” after antibiotics and some rest. She’s being treated for bronchitis. She checked into the same hospital as her husband Wednesday after recent weeks of fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says doctors are hopeful the nation’s 41st president can be discharged from intensive care in a few days.