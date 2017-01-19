GCSO seeks public’s help to find stolen car

Georgetown, SC (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car.

Authorities were notified of the missing car yesterday before 10 a.m.

The car was reported missing from the South Carolina Army National Guard Armory at 3777 South Fraser street in Georgetown County.

Authorities describe the car as a 4-door, camouflage-colored Humvee with a soft top.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5101 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

