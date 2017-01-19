GCSO seeks public’s help to find stolen car

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Generic cop lights

Georgetown, SC (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car.

Authorities were notified of the missing car yesterday before 10 a.m.

The car was reported missing from the South Carolina Army National Guard Armory at 3777 South Fraser street in Georgetown County.

Authorities describe the car as a 4-door, camouflage-colored Humvee with a soft top.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5101 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s