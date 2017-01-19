Gator jumps onto boat

Springfield, MO (WCBD)- Talk about an unwanted guest!

This Missouri couple got a little more excitement than planned while vacationing in Florida.

Tyler Hindery was excited to spot a gator, so he made sure his camera was ready for the shot.

That’s when the gator decided the close-up just wasn’t close enough.

That’s right, the gator jumped onto the boat, sending passengers panicking.

Only then did they realize the gator was only trying to get back in the water.

The Facebook Live video has received lots of views, and even laughs when it became apparent that no one was injured.

The couple says they will return to the sunshine state, but don’t plan on topping this trip.

You can see it all on this video.

