Charleston deputies searching for suspects after early morning chase

On Thursday, January 19th just before 1:00 a.m., a Charleston county deputy tried to stop a gray Ford Mustang for a traffic violation near highway 17 and highway 41.

According to deputies, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and the vehicle continued traveling at a slow rate of speed toward Mt. Pleasant.

The vehicle came to a stop just past Long Point Road, and a female passenger exited the vehicle.

The driver in the Mustang made a sudden U-turn and fled from deputies at a high rate of speed down highway 17 and then down highway 41.

Deputies were told that the driver of the vehicle, and another passenger in the car were armed. As the Mustang sped down highway 41, the suspects began throwing bags of narcotics out the window.

The Mustang drove into the Huger area where the car stopped near Old Bennett Road. The driver and passenger ran on foot.

Deputies established a perimeter and the Sheriff’s Office K9 and Air Support were deployed. But the search yielded negative results.

The suspect’s vehicle was towed to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to be processed. No arrests have been made in this incident.